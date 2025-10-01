Medvedev clarifies his remarks about 'military budget'

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia continues to fulfill its social obligations even as it conducts military operations, said Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of United Russia and deputy head of the Security Council, at a meeting of the party’s program commission devoted to the draft budget.

"Recently, in a meeting with the United Russia faction, I noted that we will have a military budget for a three-year period. There has been speculation about this. There’s no point in pretending: if the country is at war, its budget is military by necessity. Everyone understands what it includes, given the confidentiality of many items."

He went on to say that one of the country’s most important tasks is to fulfill all social obligations and develop social spheres.

"It’s crucial that our citizens and United Russia voters hear that the government is hard at work to achieve national development goals, reach key social indicators, and advance healthcare, education, the social sphere, and sports - even in the current situation. This is precisely what our enemies will exploit in their attempts to destabilize the country," Medvedev added.