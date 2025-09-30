MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Around 100,000 tourists visited Donbass and Novorossiya this year amid active infrastructure development, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said in an interview with NTV Channel.

"Paradoxically, we have almost 100,000 tourists this year. With the closure of the beaches in Anapa and Gelendzhik, people saw that there is infrastructure there (in Donbass and Novorossiya - TASS) and it is much cheaper, went on vacation. I can judge by the beach in Mariupol, which was in deplorable condition. When it was restored, the beach was completely full," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Khusnullin stressed that alongside with the revival of industries and ongoing housing construction in Donbass and Novorossiya (17 million square meters planned for 2030), tourism is also developing, being a promising area.