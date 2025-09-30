EAEU budget provides for subsidies worth $60.7 mln for joint projects — Russian PM

MINSK, September 30. /TASS/. The budget of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) provides for over 5 billion rubles ($60.7 mln) to subsidize interest rates on loans for joint projects, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

According to him, EAEU businesses are showing interest in this support tool.

"The Union budget provides for over 5 billion rubles to subsidize interest rates on loans for companies within our union that are jointly implementing popular initiatives," he said.

"What's important is that the number of banks and development institutions participating in the financing process is expanding. There are currently around 80 of them," Mishustin said.

"We need to make integration support accessible to the agricultural sector as well," he concluded.