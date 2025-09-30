EAEU countries cover 90% of agriculture production demand — Russian PM

MINSK, September 30. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states have reached more than 90% self-sufficiency in agriculture production, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"The volume of agriculture production in the five countries grew by more than a quarter since the Union’s foundation ten years ago. This covers more than 90% of domestic demand," he said.

All of this requires additional aid to the agricultural sector, the premier added. Such a decision, he believes, "will significantly strengthen food security, encourage the emergence of new high-tech enterprises, and contribute to growth of mutual trade."