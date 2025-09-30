Work on EAEU-Indonesia free trade agreement nearing completion — Russian PM

MINSK, September 30. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has entered the final stage of preparing a free trade agreement with Indonesia, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"Work on the free trade agreement between the Union and Indonesia has reached the final stage. We look forward to its soonest signing," he said.

The agreement’s implementation, "same as the entry into force of international treaties with the United Arab Emirates and Mongolia, will qualitatively improve the foreign economic ties of the five countries with other states of the Global South, allowing for an increase in trade turnover," Mishustin added.