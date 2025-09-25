Russia to ban gasoline exports for all, diesel fuel exports for non-producers by year-end

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian government will extend the complete ban on gasoline exports until the end of 2025 for all market participants in the near future, as well as introduce a ban for non-diesel fuel producers, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"There is a decision. We will extend the ban on gasoline exports until the end of the year, and a ban on diesel fuel exports for non-producers will also be introduced until the end of the year," he said, adding that this will allow the market to be further supplied with petroleum products that are currently exported.

The ban on gasoline exports will not apply to fuel supplies under intergovernmental agreements, Novak noted.

Currently, a ban on gasoline exports is in effect until September 30 for all market participants (including refineries), and until October 31 for non-producers.