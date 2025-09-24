Russia, Iran sign memorandum on construction of small NPP in republic — Rosatom

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Delegations from Russia and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the construction of small nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the republic, according to a statement on Rosatom’s website.

"Following the meeting, the heads of the two countries' delegations signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the construction of small nuclear power plants in the Islamic Republic of Iran. The document outlines specific steps aimed at implementing this strategic project in Iran," the statement reads.

The document was signed following a meeting between Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state corporation Alexey Likhachev and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami in Moscow.

Rosatom is currently building the Bushehr NPP in Iran. On August 25, 1992, Russia and Iran signed two agreements, on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and on the continuation of the construction of the Iranian NPP near the city of Bushehr in southern Iran (it was launched in 1975 by a West German concern, but was interrupted in 1979 after the Islamic Revolution broke out). In September 2011, the first power unit was connected to the grid, and was officially handed over to Iran in September 2013.

In November 2014, a contract was signed for the construction of the second stage of the NPP - the second and third VVER-1000 power units. The cost of their construction stands at about $10 billion. The groundbreaking ceremony took place in September 2016, and construction began on November 10, 2019. The second and third power units are expected to be put into operation in 2025 and 2027, respectively.