Sales of new electric cars in Russia down 17% in August to 1,100 units

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Sales of new electric cars in Russia fell by 17% in August year-on-year to 1,100 units, the Avtostat analytical agency reported.

"According to the Avtostat agency, 1,082 new electric vehicles were sold in Russia in August 2025, which is 17% lower than last August, and 14% lower than this July," the report said.

China's Zeekr retained its lead in sales of new electric vehicles, having sold 275 units in August, followed by domestic Evolute with 149 cars. Other brands, including Avatr, Amberauto, BYD, and Moskvich, posted results below 150 cars, while the rest had sales of less than 50 units.

In the first eight months of 2025, sales of new electric cars in Russia reached 6,700 units, which is 47% lower than in the same period in 2024.