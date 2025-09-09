New hydrocarbon fields likely to be discovered in Krasnoyarsk region, Yakutia — expert

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Geological exploration of new hydrocarbon deposits in Eastern Siberia and the Far East is promising, the main discoveries will most likely be in the north of Krasnoyarsk Region and in Yakutia, head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources Oleg Kazanov said in an interview with TASS.

"Of course, they are promising. The north of Krasnoyarsk Region and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) are the main "stars" in terms of raw material reserves. It is here that the main discoveries will probably be made," Kazanov said.

He also noted that the state is taking on the earliest, most risky stages of geological exploration work.

"We have now directed almost all our resources to studying the north of Yakutia, to localizing new gas fields with access to the northern sea route with a possible loading point in the port of Naiba," he added.