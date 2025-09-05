Mongolia’s PM highlights EEF role in overcoming crises in Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will facilitate overcoming crises in the Far East, Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar said at the plenary session of the Forum.

"The EEF will help to open new capabilities for fighting crises in the Far East," the prime minister said.

The forum serves as an important mechanism of the dialogue in the region, Zandanshatar stressed.

"Regular holding of the Eastern Economic Forum and discussions of important issues of international and regional economic development, investments, infrastructure, energy and environment have high significance for shaping future development areas of the country," he noted. "This makes the forum an important mechanism of the dialogue in the Asia-Pacific Region," the prime minister added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.