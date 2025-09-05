Power of Siberia 2 strategically important for Mongolian economy — PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline has strategic significance for the Mongolian economy and fifty billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied over it annually, Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"It [the Power of Siberia 2 - TASS] will bring new opportunities to the Mongolian economy and will become in particular the strategically important resource to solve current issues [of the country]. This project will pump 50 bln cubic meters of gas annually," he said.

The Power of Siberia 2 trunk gas pipeline project is to connect gas fields in West Siberia with China via Mongolia. Its design capacity is up to 50 bln cubic meters of gas pear year.