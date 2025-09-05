Mongolia ready to buy gas supplied over Power of Siberia 2 — PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Mongolia is ready to buy Russian gas that will be supplied to China over the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Mongolia is not only a transit country. Mongolia can consume also, buy natural gas, connect major cities of Mongolia to this gas pipeline, that is, perform gas infrastructure development," the prime minister said.

Gas deliveries from Russia to Mongolia "will help to develop the industry and combat environmental disasters, for example, smog in Ulaanbaatar in winter, he added.