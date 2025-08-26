Russia planning to reach oil production of 540 mln tons in near future

KAZAN, August 26. /TASS/. Russia plans to reach oil production of 540 mln tons in the near future, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, adding that the country has resources to do this.

"We plan to reach the level of up to 540 mln tons in the near future, both within the framework of our energy strategy (until 2050) and within the framework of cooperation with our OPEC+ partners. Naturally, with adjustments for international agreements," he said.

Russia’s oil reserves currently stand at about 31 bln tons, of which only half are profitable, Sorokin noted, adding that the country needs to make efforts, both in the field of technology and taxation, to increase the volume of profitable reserves.

According to the energy strategy until 2050, Russia is to reach an oil production volume of 540 mln tons by 2030, with output to remain at this level until 2050. At the same time, the Economic Development Ministry expects to reach this level of production two years earlier, in 2028.