Russia, China need to build independent logistics — presidential advisor

KAZAN, August 19. /TASS/. Russia and China should work on building up independent transport logistics that are immune to unfriendly actions, Advisor to the Russian President and Special Envoy for International Transport Cooperation Igor Levitin said at the 3rd Sprouts Business Forum.

"Today's challenges include sanctions, secondary sanctions, unfriendly actions and the rise in insurance fees. Marine transportation, the lifeblood of the logistics sphere, is now very vulnerable. And we should understand that we face this here. And we see that unfriendly actions in the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea, in straits and the Suez Canal evidence that independent transport logistics of Russia and China should be built up very skillfully," Levitin said.

Measures to support independent transport logistics will be elaborated together with the Russian government and Chinese counterparts at the conclusion of the session held within the forum framework, he added.

The 3rd Sprouts Business Forum dedicated to the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program comprises about 100 activities, including 70 business sessions. The participants will discuss issues of the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investments, transport corridors, agriculture and tourism. About ten thousand attendees are expected. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.