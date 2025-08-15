EAEU intergovernmental council members ink ten documents

CHOLPON-ATA, August 15. /TASS/. Member-countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) approved ten documents at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the press service of the Russian Cabinet said.

Approval of the program for exchange trading development on the common exchange market of commodities, the annual report of the Eurasian Economic Commission on the status of competition in cross-border markets and measures taken to curb general rules of competition in them for 2024, and a decree on changes in implementation of the transport policy of the EAEU member-countries for 2024-2026 are among the documents.

Furthermore, the delegations approved the concept of development of the common market of medicines and medicinal products.