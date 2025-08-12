China’s Hainan expects historic record in tourist traffic from Russia in 2025 — ATOR

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Chinese island of Hainan expects to set a new record for tourist traffic from Russia by the end of 2025, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported.

"In the first seven months of 2025, tourist traffic to Hainan from Russia doubled in annual terms, reaching a historic high. By the end of the year, the popular Chinese island expects to set a new record,” the statement said.

Sun Shi, a representative of the Hainan Provincial Tourism and Culture Department’s international cooperation division, said that Russian tourists are setting visitation records for this region in 2025. From January to July, Hainan received 762,000 foreign tourists, 261,000 of whom were Russian citizens.

"The excellent results of the first half of the year allow the island's tourism authorities to make bold predictions for the whole year. In 2025, the island expects to welcome around 500,000 Russian tourists. If these forecasts are correct, the previous record of 330,000 Russian tourists, set in 2019, will be broken," the ATOR said.

Sun Shi emphasized that Hainan is ready to welcome more Russians. The island's infrastructure is developing rapidly, new attractions are opening, and the hotel industry is growing.

Tour operators working in China share the island's tourism authorities' optimistic forecasts for Russian tourist traffic. "Tour companies call Hainan the fastest-growing Asian destination for 2025. They predict it will be among the top three destinations for Russians in the winter, alongside Thailand and Vietnam," the association added.