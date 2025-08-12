All-inclusive format to remain in Turkey, tourism industry sources believe

ISTANBUL, August 12. /TASS/. The all-inclusive format popular among foreign tourists in Turkey will remain despite the occasional controversy about the need to abandon it, sources in the tourism industry told TASS, adding though that changes are possible in the concept of the system.

"Representatives of Turkey’s tourism industry have repeatedly proposed revising the all-inclusive format. However, most of them still believe that it will remain, though it may be partially changed, considering the increased demands from tourists for the quality of service. In this regard, there are different proposals, including those voiced by the association of restaurateurs, but the final decision on this issue will still rest with the hotels that accept tourists," a source in the tourism industry said.

The Sabah newspaper said earlier on Tuesday that Turkish authorities are discussing an option of replacing the traditional all-you-can-eat format in hotels and restaurants as part of combating food waste. In particular, the all-inclusive system may be replaced by the a la carte format, which suggests that guests order as much food as they can eat.

The all-inclusive system, which is mainly common in Turkish resorts, provides free food, drinks and other services along with accommodation at the hotel.