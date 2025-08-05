Russia’s oil and gas revenues down 27% July — ministry

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia’s oil and gas revenues fell by 27% in July 2025 year-on-year to 787.3 bln rubles ($9.8 bln) compared to 1.079 trillion rubles in the previous year, according to figures provided by the Finance Ministry.

In January-July 2025, oil and gas revenues lost 18.5% to 5.522 trillion rubles ($69 bln).

Taxes on oil and gas condensate extraction brought 885.2 bln rubles ($11 bln) to the budget in July 2025, which is 34.3% lower than last year, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the mineral extraction tax and export duty on gas climbed more than threefold in July year-on-year - from 25.1 bln rubles in 2024 to 76.9 bln rubles ($960 mln) in 2025.