Kazakhstan exported first oil batch to Hungary

ASTANA, August 4. /TASS/. KazMunayGas (KMG) exported the first oil batch to Hungary via Croatia, Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company informed.

"The first shipment of Kazakh oil in the volume of 85,000 metric tons was implemented as part of the strategic expansion of cooperation between KazMunayGas (KMG) and MOL Group (Hungary) to a Hungarian refinery. Marine transportation from the port of Novorossiysk to the Croatian port of Omisalj was provided by national carrier Kazmortransflot (a KMG subsidiary) on their Alatau tanker," the company said.

"This step enables Kazakhstan to significantly expand the geography of KMG oil exports to markets of the European Union," the company added.