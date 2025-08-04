Russian scientists organize ice base for staff rotation in Arctic's most complicated area

ST. PETERSBURG, August 4. /TASS/. Specialists of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI, St. Petersburg) will create an ice base for staff rotations in the most difficult Arctic polar region by March, 2026. This decision followed the rotation of 19 scientists in the Beaufort Sea, who participated in the North Pole-42 expedition onboard the ice platform that is vital for navigation along the Northern Sea Route, the institute's Director Alexander Makarov said.

"We have started the [North Pole] ice-resistant platform rotation. She is currently in the Beaufort Sea. In terms of drift and logistics, this is probably the most complicated area in the Arctic. The operation won't be easy. <...> We [at AARI] have held an academic council, <...> and decided <...> to set up a branch of the North Pole station, where we will organize a base to supply the [North Pole] ice-resistant platform. The ice-resistant platform offers unique opportunities for work in the Arctic's all regions, <...> [the platform] is vital for navigation along the Northern Sea Route," he told reporters.

For now, the rotation of scientists participating in the North Pole-42 expedition is planned as follows: the Akademik Tryoshnikov vessel will leave St. Petersburg to come to Murmansk, where on it will be loaded equipment necessary for rotation, and then the vessel will head for the Cape Baranova ice base on the Bolshevik Island of Severnaya Zemlya archipelago, and only then the new team will get to the North Pole ice-resistant platform, where scientists are located.

By having a new seasonal ice base, the institute will be able to perform rotations of scientists participating in the North Pole expeditions, and other necessary rotations in any Arctic area. The new base will have an aviation group with fuel and other equipment necessary for expeditions, residential and laboratory units, and scientists will be able to conduct oceanography and atmospheric research and collect more accurate and diverse information on the Arctic nature. Information of the kind is still not sufficient now, the institute's director added.

"From there [the new ice base], it will carry out rotations. Plus, we will have an interesting opportunity to work simultaneously at two drifting stations, located at a considerable distance from each other. We have a rather specific approach, with a twist: it's not the beaten path - a rotation by ship, by air, but using an intermediate base. I am convinced this will add greatly to the scientific work at the North Pole station. <...> We will do everything on our own. For this we have necessary experience, resources and capabilities," he told TASS.

The North Pole-42 Expedition

The North Pole Arctic expedition is annual. On September 30, 2024, it began for the 42nd time onboard Russia's North Pole ice-resistant platform. The expedition was dubbed "North Pole-42". Over ten months, the platform has covered 2,600 km. Right now, the expedition is in the planet's western hemisphere, 400 km from the geographical North Pole at 86° north and 130° west. Scientists take geological and biological samples, conduct hydro-chemical tests as well as daily ocean sounding, a wide range of meteorology observations and ice research. The program's significant part is related to environmental monitoring. On board the North Pole ice-resistant platform there are 32 scientists and 16 crew members. The expedition features specialists of AARI, Roshydromet (the national hydrometeorology service), and the Vimpel Design Bureau and the Admiralty Shipyards located in St. Petersburg.