Share of supplies from unfriendly countries down threefold since pre-sanctions period

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The share of imports from unfriendly countries continues to gradually decline, having fallen threefold compared with the pre-sanctions period, according to a report by the International Trade Laboratory of the Gaidar Institute based on the results of an analysis of Russia's foreign trade data from January to May 2025.

"In imports, the share of supplies from unfriendly countries continues to gradually decline - to 16.5%. Now it is three times lower than it was in the pre-sanctions period," the document reads.

Trade diversion has been completed both in terms of import and export. "According to estimates based on mirror statistics, the share of Russian exports supplied to the markets of unfriendly countries has stabilized at 15%, which is four times lower than their share in the pre-sanctions period," the report said.