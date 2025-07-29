IMF raises eurozone growth forecast for 2025 to 1%

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) now expects the eurozone economy to grow by 1% in 2025, up 0.2 percentage points from its previous estimate, according to the IMF’s July update to its World Economic Outlook report.

The forecast for 2026 remains unchanged from the April edition of the report, with eurozone GDP expected to grow by 1.2%. According to the document, eurozone growth in 2024 reached 0.9%.

The upward revision for 2025 is primarily attributed to robust Q1 GDP figures from Ireland, the report said. The authors note that excluding Ireland, the eurozone growth forecast would have been revised up by just 0.1 percentage points.

Germany’s economy is projected to expand by 0.1% this year and by 0.9% in 2026. France is expected to see 0.6% GDP growth in 2025 and 1% in 2026. In Italy, growth is projected at 0.5% and 0.8% for the respective years, while Spain is expected to post gains of 2.5% this year and 1.8% next year.