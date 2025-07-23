Central Bank of Azerbaijan does not see decline in trade with Russia

BAKU, July 23. /TASS/. The cooling in relations between Azerbaijan and Russia has not affected the trade volume between the two countries, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Talekh Kyazimov said.

"The Central Bank is currently keeping an eye on this issue [the effect of strain in bilateral relations on the volume of export and import operations]. Russia is one of our main trade partners in the non-oil sector. We do not see cardinal changes in this sphere," he said at a press conference.

According to data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover with Russia totaled $2.52 bln in the first six months of 2025, which is 16.2% more than in the like period of the last year. Exports of Azerbaijan to Russia increased by 6.1% in January - June 2025 and imports from Russia gained 19.7%.