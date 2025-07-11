Russian shipyards to deliver nine cruise ships in two years — first deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Domestic shipyards are currently building nine cruise ships to be delivered within two years, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in his video address to participants in the launch ceremony of the Nikolay Zharkov motor vessel.

"Nine cruise ships with the capacity of 140 passengers and more are now being built at domestic shipyards. They should be delivered within two years. This will make it possible to expand navigation on our main water arteries, including the Azov-Black Sea basin, Caspian, Baltic and White Seas, and the Lake Baikal water area. Construction of ships for the cruise tourism is generally an important element of implementing the passenger fleet revamp program," Manturov said.

Russian shipyards delivered more than seventy vessels of different types and purpose over the last five years, the official said. About eighty more were contracted and are being built, the first deputy prime minister noted.