Bitcoin price continues to reach new all-time highs, exceeding $118,000

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The price of bitcoin continues to set new all-time highs, with the cryptocurrency surpassing the $118,000 mark, according to data from the Binance platform.

As of 8:44 a.m. Moscow time, the cryptocurrency broke through the $118,000 threshold, reaching a record $118,090, reflecting a 6.43% increase.

By 8:58 a.m. Moscow time, bitcoin’s growth had somewhat slowed, with its price standing at $117,812, representing a 6.05% gain.

On July 9, after trading in a range of $100,000 to $110,000 for a month and a half, bitcoin rose to $111,999, setting a new historical high. The last time bitcoin established an all-time high was on May 22, 2025, when the price climbed to $111,980.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system based on blockchain technology that supports the eponymous cryptocurrency, which can be "mined" by any user participating in the network. This process involves creating new blocks within the system.