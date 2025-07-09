Rushydro’s investment program through 2029 totals $14.47 bln — CEO

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The investment program of Russia’s power generation company Rushydro through 2029 amounts to 1.13 trillion rubles ($14.47 bln), the company’s CEO Viktor Khmarin said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"When it comes to our investment program through 2029, its current financial volume stands at about 1.13 trillion rubles. We plan to commission some 3.3 gigawatts of new capacity by 2029," he said.

Khmarin specified that 80% of this investment program is being implemented in the Russian Far East. "We are continuing work on eight major construction projects, including modernization efforts, two coal-fired plants, Yakutskaya and Partizanskaya, and four gas-fired plants in the Far East," he explained.

At the end of March, Rushydro unveiled its investment program for 2025-2029. The plan includes commissioning 3.3 GW of electric capacity and more than 2,500 Gcal/h of thermal capacity. The group also intends to build and upgrade 109 km of heating networks and approximately 5,300 km of electric transmission lines.

Rushydro is the largest Russian energy company by installed capacity, operating more than 600 power generation assets. The total installed capacity of the company’s power plants stands at 38.4 GW. The largest shareholders of Rushydro are the Russian Federation (62.2%), VTB Bank (12.37%), and the En+ holding (9.61%).