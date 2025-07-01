Putin approves additional guarantees for rights of foreign investors

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on additional guarantees for rights of foreign investors.

The decree stipulates conditions, under which foreigners can make investments in Russia without consideration of counter-sanction decrees of 2022 and 2023, which set limitations for representatives of unfriendly countries.

Guarantees are in effect when a trader acting in interests of a foreign investor purchases Russian securities on an exchange or during IPO, when it uses derivatives, and when a foreign investor places money into deposits with Russian banks.