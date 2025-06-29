Russian economy capable to maintain steady growth — expert

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Russian economy has passed the controlled cooldown stage and has the capability to maintain steady growth, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin said.

"Recession is counted purely statistically; this is the decline in two quarters in succession. Nevertheless, if we achieve the planned cooldown and nevertheless record the [economic growth] figure of 2-2.5%, then we need to provide for stead growth at the level of the same 2.5%. If the Finance Ministry and the Economic Development Ministry and the government manage in general to hold this level more or less, than we can agree that the scheduled, managed and controlled contraction and cooldown occurred and steady, not very high but steady economic growth will follow. I believe we should proceed from that," Shokhin said.

Main parameters of the macroeconomic outlook and the draft budget for 2026 are to be prepared by September, he added.