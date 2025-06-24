TASS to be official media partner of 9th OPEC International Seminar

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The TASS news agency will act as the official media partner of the 9th International Seminar of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The event will take place on July 9-10 in the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. The key topic of the seminar this year is "Charting pathways together: the future of global energy."

The seminar will bring together ministers of top oil producing countries, including representatives of OPEC and OPEC+ member-countries, chief executives of oil and gas majors and analytical centers.

"The OPEC International Seminar has gained a global recognition due to its outstanding record for the caliber of speakers and participants and the quality of discussions that address the most pressing issues related to the energy industry. We look forward to welcoming all our guests to Vienna in July 2025 for what will be an engaging and exceptional event," said Haitham Al Ghais, the OPEC Secretary General.

The previous OPEC International Seminar was held in July 2023. More than 1,000 participants attended the event, including seventeen OPEC and non-OPEC countries’ ministers, 18 chief executives of energy companies, and 13 heads of international organizations. TASS also acted that time as the information partner of the seminar.