German industrialists expects national GDP to drop 0.3% in 2025

BERLIN, June 23. /TASS/. The Federation of German Industries (BDI) forecasts that the country’s GDP will lose 0.3% this year, the federation said in a statement released by its press service.

"BDI forecasts the decline of the German GDP by 0.3%," the federation said, adding that the industrial output is still 9% lower than the pre-crisis level of 2019.

According to the assessment of BDI, US tariffs exert the particularly adverse impact on the national economy.

"We still have to travel a certain path for going out of recession, BDI head Peter Leibinger said. The federation expects economic growth next year only in case of decisive action of the German government and structural reforms to be implemented by it.