Russia strives for world balance, multipolar world order — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia aims for balanced global development and the establishment of a multipolar world order, President Vladimir Putin stated during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He emphasized, "It seems to me that everything Russia does is directed toward uniting the efforts of our partners, friends, and all those committed to working with us to address these pressing global civilizational challenges."

Putin further explained, "Our primary goal is to ensure that global development remains balanced - serving the interests of as many nations as possible. We advocate for a multipolar world where international dialogue is based on mutual understanding, and where effective tools are developed to find solutions even under the most challenging circumstances. These solutions should benefit everyone, not just individual groups, alliances, or military and economic blocs."

He also remarked that both the SPIEF and its plenary session, organized by Russia, are dedicated to these very objectives.