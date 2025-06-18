Yakutia to produce autonomous energy systems

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. A plant in Yakutia will make autonomous hybrid energy systems, press service of Russia's Ministry of Energy said.

"At SPIEF (the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum), has been signed an agreement to begin production of autonomous hybrid energy systems and to upgrade with them diesel, fuel oil and coal generation facilities in isolated and hard-to-reach areas in Yakutia," the press service said.

The project's investor will be the Enelt Group, supported by the Yakutia Region, the Innovative Engineering Center, and the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic.

Chairman of Yakutia's government, Kirill Bychkov, stressed the region can see most clearly the problems of inefficient diesel, fuel oil and coal energy generation. Some 144 settlements are in the decentralized electricity supply zone, and over there even preferential tariffs are many times higher than regular tariffs. Every year, the government allocates more than 9 billion rubles ($114 million) to compensate for the difference.

Guaranteed energy supply to remote and isolated areas, using intelligent distribution energy systems for efficient use of brought in and local energy resources is an important part of the state energy policy, Russia's Minister of Energy Sergey Tsivilev said.

"Autonomous hybrid energy systems based on renewable energy sources for remote areas of the Far North are gradually becoming an alternative to the traditional generation that uses fuel [brought under the Northern Supplies program]. The new modern domestic production of such systems in the Far East will favor the Russian Federation's technological sovereignty and will create conditions for the transition to a new-level technological order in local energy," the minister said.

