Hydrocarbons make up 80% of global energy balance — OPEC

BAKU, June 2. /TASS/. Oil and oil products continue to be critical energy sources globally, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said at the Baku Energy Week forum.

"Hydrocarbons still make up 80% of today's energy mix, just the same percentage as they did in the 1980s. Petroleum and petroleum-derived products provide energy for a wide variety of sectors and industries," he noted.

The world at present continues to consume more oil year after year, the secretary general said.

"In fact, last year, the consumption of gas, coal, oil, and also renewables reached record levels globally. The world needs more from all energies, and I underline the word ‘all’ energies given population expansion, urbanization, especially in the developing world, economic growth, and new energy-intensive industries such as artificial intelligence and data mining," Al Ghais stressed.