Hong Kong going to keep economic growth at 2-3% in 2025

HONG KONG, June 2. /TASS/. Hong Kong will keep its economic growth target within limits of 2-3% this year amid the "tariff war" between Beijing and Washington, Financial Secretary of the Special Administrative Region of China Paul Chan Mo-po said.

"There may be wild changes in the US government’s policy. "So we have to manage our risks. We have to prepare for the worst," the official said, cited by the South China Morning Post newspaper.

At the same time, the recent rise in tourism will help to offset sluggish domestic consumption, he noted.

According to authorities of the special administrative region, the Hong Kong economy grew by 3.1% year on year in the first quarter of 2025.