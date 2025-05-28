Asian Development Bank to allocate $3.5 bln to support states vulnerable to climate change

DUSHANBE, May 28. /TASS/. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will allocate more than $3.5 bln in the coming years to support nine countries that are vulnerable to climate changes, including deglaciation, and to promote sustainable development, ADB Vice-President Yingming Yang said after a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe.

"The shrinkage and melting of glaciers threaten the lives of more than 2 billion people on the planet. Prompt and immediate measures are needed to counter this process. The contribution and initiatives of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the respected Emomali Rahmon, reflect the country’s leading role in this crucial global direction," the Khovar news agency quoted Yang as saying.

The first International High-Level Conference on Glacier Conservation, which will be held in Dushanbe on May 29-31, will serve as an important platform for strengthening cooperation between parties concerned for addressing global issues related to climate change and water resources, he noted.