Russia will not 'roll out red carpet' for McDonald's if it decides to return — Putin

MOSCOW. May 26. /TASS/. Russia will not "roll out the red carpet" for McDonald's if it decides it wants to bring the golden arches back to the country, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with business leaders in the Kremlin.

"They [McDonald's] put everyone in a difficult position, ran away, and now, if they want to come back, are we supposed to roll out the red carpet for them? Of course not. I have talked with colleagues, and I have already tasked the government with working out a framework for the possible return of companies wishing to re-enter the Russian market — calmly and without any hostility, taking into account that the most important thing is to protect the interests of our businesses," the president stressed in a conversation with Oleg Paroyev, the CEO of the Russian fast-food chain Vkusno I Tochka, an off-brand McDonald's in Russia.

Putin also asked Paroyev whether his "not-so-conscientious partners" who left Russia in 2022 had the right to buy back the company. When he received an affirmative answer, he added tongue-in-cheek: "Remember that old joke? Only chumps settle up. It's the same thing here."

"There can't even be any doubts about this. Together with you, we will work through everything, think it through, down to the last detail. But only to our advantage," Putin went on.

Putin recalled that some large companies operating in other sectors of the economy have already addressed him and said that their foreign partners have indicated that they want to come back.

"I replied - let them come back but make sure it’s on your terms. If it is advantageous for you, let them return. If it works for you, go ahead, if not, we’ll make it so it does. That’s it," Putin said.

McDonald's decided to leave the Russian market in 2022, selling the company to a Russian investor, entrepreneur Alexander Govor, who had been a McDonald's franchise partner since 2015, managing 25 restaurants across Siberia. The Vkusno I Tochka chain (which translates to Tasty and That's It), has been operating in Russia since June 12, 2022.