Russia’s Caucasus has potential to become world-class resort destination — Novak

MINERALNYE VODY, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak believes that the resorts of the Russia’s Caucasus region have the potential to become international tourist destinations in the future.

"First, I want to emphasize that the Caucasus is already an international resort. The Caucasian Mineral Waters region attracts tourists not only from Russia but also from numerous other countries. Many ski resorts, some of which are already completed and others still under construction, I am confident will reach the level of the world’s top ski resorts and will attract international tourists. Even today, resorts such as Arkhyz and Elbrus already welcome a significant number of not only Russian but also foreign visitors. In the future, I believe this will undoubtedly be of international caliber, competing with the most advanced resorts," Novak stated to journalists on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, this also applies to health and wellness treatments at sanatoriums.

"We also plan to implement a major project to develop the Caspian coastal area, known as the Caspian Tourism Cluster. I am confident that the Caspian Sea will become a future hub for attracting tourists," Novak added.

The Caucasus Investment Forum is being held from May 25 to 27. TASS News Agency is serving as the information partner of the event.