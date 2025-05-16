India to continue increasing oil supply to global market — minister

NEW DELHI, May 16. /TASS/. India has ramped up its oil supply to 5.5 mln barrels per day and intends to continue expanding its output, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri told TASS.

"We used to supply 5 mln and now we increased the volume to 5.5 mln," he said.

According to Puri, the growth to 5.5 mln barrels per day happened over the span of 3.5 years, but in the near future that figure is expected to reach 6 mln and then 6.5 mln, the minister projected.

He emphasized that Russia remains a leading energy supplier to India. "Earlier we used to import from 27 countries. Now we are importing from 39 countries," Puri said.

India is the world’s third-largest consumer of oil and remains highly dependent on imports, which account for over 85% of its consumption.