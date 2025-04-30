BRICS becoming more fair form for integration — Bolivian Foreign Minister

BUENOS AIRES, April 30. /TASS/. BRICS has created more fair opportunities for integration of countries, Foreign Minister of Bolivia Celinda Sosa told TASS.

"This association does not represent an economic alternative alone. A bloc is being created, where all the parties have equal opportunities, to speak and be part of the decision-making process. We, the developing countries, have always had to obey others’ decisions, while BRICS is indeed a new model of integration for all countries," Sosa said after participation in the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Rio de Janeiro.

BRICS provides opportunities to deal with collaborative resolution of such structural problems as inequality, poverty and famine, the minister added.