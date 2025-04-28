CPC to launch drone-damaged Kropotkin Pump Station into operation after May 20

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) plans to return into operation the Kropotkin Pump Station damaged earlier by Ukrainian drones after May 20, CEO Nikolay Gorban said, cited on the CPC’s Telegram channel.

"Construction and installation work has been completed to date in full scope. Transformers were restored; the gas turbine unit and the generator were restored, tested and put into service. Transformers will be energized today, we are supplying the first test voltage today. The main switchgear building was restored, the rack was restored; wiring inside cabinets and testing of signals are close to completion," the chief executive said. "We will have a scheduled shutdown on May 20 and after the scheduled shutdown the station will be put into operation in full scope," he noted.

CPC also takes note of a certain decline in pumping over its system but it is premature so far to forecast transportation volumes as of the end of the entire 2025, Gorban added.