Russia’s production of unmanned aerial vehicles up three-fold — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The future of many sectors lies in unmanned vehicles, while Russia’s production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) has grown three-fold, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, adding that output volumes will keep rising.

Unmanned aerial vehicles have been separated into a national project, he said at the Znaniye (Knowledge) society marathon. "The future of many sectors lies in them," the premier said and mentioned the construction, forest protection, agriculture, logistics sectors.

"The volume of domestic production of unmanned aerial vehicles has been consistently rising, [having climbed] almost three-fold last year. More than 600 companies are involved in production. Together with them we will continue developing such technologies," Mishustin said.

The plan is to create necessary infrastructure in all Russian regions, as well as a single digital airspace, he added.