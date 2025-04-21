Nornickel posts 1% decrease in nickel output, 0.6% decline in palladium production for Q1

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Consolidated nickel output by Norilsk Nickel decreased by 1% in Q1 2025 year-on-year to 42,000 tons, the company reported.

Palladium production slipped by 0.6% in the reporting period to 741,000 troy ounces, while platinum output added 0.6% to 180,000 troy ounces. Copper production remained at last year’s level in the period at 109,000 tons.

Nickel output decreased due to scheduled short-term repairs of furnaces at Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant and Copper Plant and a grinding mill at Talnakh Concentrator, the company said, adding that almost all of the nickel produced in the reported period was produced from the company’s own feed.

"The modest decline of nickel production was temporary and due to scheduled short-term repairs and maintenance of equipment, aiming to support steady operation of main technological units," Senior Vice-President, Operating Director Alexander Popov was quoted as saying. "Total copper production remained almost unchanged against the previous year, while the TransBaikal Division increased its copper output on the back of the improved operating efficiency. The ramp-up of the Sulfur Program at the Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant in Norilsk continued. The program is the key initiative within the federal Clean Air project. Currently, the first and second technological lines have been successfully launched into comprehensive testing mode, resulting in the sulfur dioxide emissions set for 2024 have been successfully met," Popov added.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified metals and mining company. Its production units are located in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and the Trans-Baikal Territory in Russia, as well as in Finland.

Among the main shareholders of Nornickel are Interros owned by Vladimir Potanin (holds 37% of shares) and Rusal founded by Oleg Deripaska (26.39% of shares).