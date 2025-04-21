Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX Index added 0.35% to 2,882.87 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.35% to 1,119.3 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 3.35 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.004 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.47% at 2,886.34 points, while the RTS was up by 0.47% at 1,120.65 points. The yuan exchange rate was down by 5 kopecks at 10.988 rubles.

The MOEX Index (with additional IMOEX2 ticker) grew by 0.36% as morning trading session started reaching 2,882.98 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.