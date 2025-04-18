Self-driving automobiles may appear on public roads by 2027

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Self-driving automobiles may be put to public roads in Russia by 2027, the Ministry of Transport said.

"The key instrument in this process (creation of unified rules and the infrastructure for safe use of self-driving transport) will be a roadmap – the document developed by the assignment of Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Vitaly Savelyev. The action plan will make it possible to bring self-driving automobiles to public roads by 2027," the ministry said.

"Tests of trucks without drivers were held successfully but it is still needed to refine technologies and agree upon the rules," the ministry added.