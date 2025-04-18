Kremlin unaware of status of Raiffeisen Bank’s exit from Russia

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin is unaware of the current status of the sale of the Russian subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have no information," Peskov replied when asked to comment on the matter. He added that the bank continues to operate in Russia. "The bank is here, it continues to operate," the Kremlin representative noted.

The Financial Times earlier reported that RBI had allegedly suspended the sale of its Russian unit "amid warming ties between Russia and the United States." RBI later denied these claims.