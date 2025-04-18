Iran-Russia economic cooperation continues to develop despite sanctions

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Economic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow continues to evolve despite the sanctions and all agreements are being fulfilled, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"In the field of economic cooperation, Iran and Russia are building engagement despite the existence of sanction-related restrictions. Our economic cooperation, even under the sanctions regime, is ongoing and progressing. The agreements are being implemented," he said.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that from the very first days that the West introduced its unilateral sanctions, Moscow and Tehran banded together, and the recent signing and ratification of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership can be seen as a culmination of this decision.

"Regardless of when the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was signed and when it will take effect, such cooperation was launched from the very first days after the West imposed illegal restrictions on our countries," he pointed out.

"Apart from political activities on the international stage, we have also long been consistently and effectively introducing the practice of financial and bank payments, logistics chains and other mechanisms serving trade and investment, which protect us from unlawful actions. Meanwhile, the enactment of the treaty simply reflects our determination to boost our friendly, strategic relations in all areas no matter what," Lavrov added.

The top Russian diplomat also emphasized that Moscow and Tehran "have a lot of supporters within the United Nations, including the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter that develops position documents, particularly demanding an end to illegal practices and a return to the norms of international law."