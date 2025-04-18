Superjet deliveries with PD-8 engines set to begin in early 2026, minister confirms

RYBINSK, April 18. /TASS/. The launch of deliveries of the Russian short-haul SJ-100 aircraft, fully built using domestically manufactured parts, including PD-8 engines, is anticipated in early 2026, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov announced to reporters in Rybinsk.

"Recently, the Superjet aircraft successfully completed a flight with the PD-8 [engine]. It [the engine] is manufactured locally [in Rybinsk], and we transport it to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where it’s mounted under the wing. Now, the second aircraft is already being readied for departure. My colleagues have scheduled its takeoff for late April or early May. <...> We’re expecting a third plane with this engine – this will form the fleet used for certification. By year’s end, we’re tasked with finalizing these trials. Then, starting early next year, we’ll initiate deliveries of our Superjets equipped with the new PD-8 engine," he said.

On Thursday, the Rostec corporation also confirmed that deliveries of the Russian short-haul SJ-100 aircraft, assembled entirely with domestic components, would commence in 2026. By the end of this year, aircraft fitted with local engines are expected to complete the flight testing and certification process, the corporation noted. Rostec added that certification of the PD-8 engine for the Superjet is scheduled for autumn 2025.

The SJ-100 prototype equipped with the PD-8 engine performed its maiden flight on March 17. The test took place in Komsomolsk-on-Amur; the aircraft remained airborne for around 40 minutes, achieving a speed of 500 km/h and reaching an altitude of up to 3,000 meters.

The SJ-100 is a short-haul, narrow-body airliner. It is being developed as part of Russia’s import substitution initiative for systems and components. The aircraft will represent the latest addition to the Superjet family, which is currently in service.