Raiffeisen denies report on suspension of Russian subsidiary sale

BERLIN, April 18. /TASS/. Banking group Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has denied claims made by the Financial Times regarding the alleged suspension of the sale of its Russian subsidiary amid closer ties between Russia and the United States.

"RBI has not stopped the sales of Raiffeisenbank Russia nor put it on hold," Corporate Spokesman for the company Christof Danz told TASS.

Earlier on Friday, the Financial Times reported citing sources that RBI had allegedly put on hold the sale of its Russian operations "amid a rapprochement between Washington and Moscow".

Raiffeisenbank Russia has operated in Russia since 1996 and is a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International AG - one of Austria’s largest banking groups.