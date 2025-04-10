Russia, Sri Lanka discuss increase of energy supplies

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia and Sri Lanka are considering an opportunity of increasing supplies of energy resources to the republic, Russian Energy Ministry said after the meeting between Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin and Sri Lankan Energy Minister Kumara Jayakodi and representatives of Sri Lankan energy companies.

"The parties discussed prospects of joint investment projects in the fuel and energy sector and republic’s needs for energy resources. In particular, the opportunity of increasing supplies of feedstock to the republic was highlighted," the ministry said.

The Sri Lankan side informed about its readiness to cooperate in investment projects in the energy sphere, the ministry added.