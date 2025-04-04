Brent oil price on drops more than 6% on London’s ICE

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures with June delivery on the London ICE exchange fell below $66 per barrel for the first time since December 2, 2021, decreasing by more than 6% in a single day.

As of 13:11 Moscow time, the price of Brent had dropped by 4.36% to $67.08 per barrel. By 13:21 Moscow time, the Brent futures significantly accelerated their decline, dropping by 5.08% to $66.58 per barrel, while the WTI oil futures for May 2025 delivery fell by 5.33% to $63.52 per barrel.

By 13:37 Moscow time, Brent futures had further intensified their decline, falling by 6.22% to $65.78 per barrel, and WTI futures for May 2025 delivery had dropped by 6.65% to $63.52 per barrel.